Kansas Jayhawks freshman Gradey Dick declares for NBA Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Jayhawks freshman guard Gradey Dick announced on Friday he will forgo his remaining college eligibility and declare for the NBA Draft.

"As a kid from Kansas, I have fulfilled my goal of playing at my dream college," Dick wrote on Instagram. "I cannot thank Jayhawk Nation enough for the love and support you have shown me and my family."

Dick was a highly rated recruit out of Wichita, Kansas, ranked as the 14th best high school coming out of the class of 2022 according to ESPN.

Dick received offers from many of the top schools in college basketball, with Alabama, Purdue and Baylor being the most notable to have tried to make a push for him.

In the end he decided to stay close to home and headed to Lawrence to join Bill Self's cast.

In Dick's only year with the Jayhawks, he averaged 14.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Dick shot 40% behind the three point line.

Dick impact was memorable as he set the program's freshman record for three-point field goals made with 83 made threes for the Jayhawks.

Dick is projected as the 11th best prospect heading into the 2023 NBA Draft according to ESPN.

