Kansas Jayhawks get No. 4 seed in NCAA Midwest Regional

Julio Cortez/AP
Kansas head coach Bill Self gestures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Posted at 5:26 PM, Mar 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-17 18:26:04-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks learned Sunday the path they'll need to take for the NCAA Tournament.

The Jayhawks (22-10) earned the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Regional in Salt Lake City, Utah. They’ll take on the No. 13 seed Samford Bulldogs (29-5) on Thursday, March 21.

If the Jayhawks win Thursday, they’ll square off Saturday against the winner of game between No. 5 Gonzaga and No. 12 McNeese on Saturday, March 23.

The Jayhawks finished sixth in a highly competitive Big 12 this season and exited the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship in their first game as they were without the services of their top two players, guard Kevin McCullar Jr. and center Hunter Dickinson.

Head coach Bill Self told reporters before last week’s Big 12 tournament he expected both players to be back and ready for the NCAA Tournament.

Game times have yet to be announced.

