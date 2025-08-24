LAWRENCE, Kan. — The return to college football in Lawrence on Saturday was one thing. Coming back to the newly renovated David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium was another thing.

Getting a 31-7 season-opening win over Fresno State?

That's a good Saturday.

Kansas Jayhawks kick off football season inside newly renovated $450M David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

The $450 million renovation of the stadium included new seats with backs and cup holders, new entrances and updated concessions. This week, KSHB 41 News heard from fans on how excited they are for college football returning to Lawrence.

Tailgates around campus were buzzing with excitement as thousands of fans packed the stadium for KU's first game of the season. Both current and former Jayhawks feel the stadium will bring in a new era for KU.

Will Shaw

"Our whole family has gone to KU, we've been life-long Jayhawks," Mark Burghart said. "Really excited to see the football program, turn it around and have some fun out here."

When it comes to the newly renovated stadium, Jayhawks have quite a bit to say.

Will Shaw

"Beautiful," student Taylor Arnold said.

"Gorgeous," student Bailey Contreras said.

"So much better than last year's," student Isabella Mandaciana said.

Students are excited to keep the traditions in Lawrence and not have to travel to Arrowhead for the games.

"I only went to one game last year," Mandaciana said. "It's so much better having it right on campus."

The $450 million stadium had some alumni reminiscing on the good ole' days.

Will Shaw

"Getting to pretend like you're in college again," alum Brad Hoffman said.

A sold-out season opener gives them hope for what's to come.

"I just think that the progression and making KU one of the best places to go in the country is exciting to see," alum Brad Saylor said.

But it's not all out with the old, in with the new. KU's iconic hill remains for tailgaters and fans to celebrate.

"I definitely remember sitting on the hill as a kid, growing up," Burghart said. "It's fun to be out here on the same day, in a new place."

Some traditions get passed down from generation to generation, like packing the seats for a Saturday game day.

"I think we will definitely be making some amazing strides as it pertains to the football team," Burghart said.

Phase Two of KU's stadium doesn't have a set timeline yet.

