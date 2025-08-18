Kansas Jayhawks' new stadium symbolizes program's resurgence, though work on both still remains

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The construction cranes that have been working on a new stadium for the Kansas Jayhawks the past two years might just as well be emblematic of the program as a whole.

No longer a downtrodden eyesore, the Jayhawks are suddenly competitive again, even if they remain a work in progress.

Just like the stadium.

The vast majority of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium has been finished, including the east side and end zones, though the west side stands from the old facility will remain until the next offseason. In much the same way, the Jayhawks have become Big 12 contenders under Lance Leipold, though they showed during a 5-7 finish last year that they are still building.

“As we come into this stadium,” Leipold said ahead of Saturday night's opener against Fresno State, “we need our fanbase to be there as well, to truly make it impactful. We need people there to do it.

"Now, on the flip side, it's our responsibility to play a brand — a style — of effective football that people want to come and see," Leipold continued, "and create a game-day environment that is special, that people want to partake in.”

After back-to-back bowl games, and going 9-4 two years ago, Kansas slid a bit last year, a season of high expectations that was sullied by a spectacularly poor start. The Jayhawks lost five of their first six games while playing home games at Children's Mercy Park, the home of MLS club Sporting Kansas City, and Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs — which is just across the state line in Missouri, adding to the homeless feeling Kansas no doubt felt.

But the Jayhawks finished with a flurry, beating ranked foes Iowa State, Colorado and BYU in consecutive weeks. And while they failed to make a bowl game, they have not only confidence but momentum as they head into a new season.

“This program is now relevant,” Leipold said.

The Jayhawks have a stadium to reflect it, too.

JD6 is back

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels has been labeled a Heisman Trophy candidate and a bust, a spectacular athlete who is capable of doing just about anything and an injury-prone QB who struggles with his decision-making. The reality is probably somewhere in between, but one thing is certain: If Daniels has a big final season in Lawrence, so will the Jayhawks.

Running back room

Daniel Hishaw Jr. is first in line to replace Devin Neal, the school's departed career rushing record-holder, but he has dealt with injuries throughout his career. Iowa transfer Leshon Williams, who only played three games last season because of his own injury troubles, will also get plenty of reps in the backfield.

What about the wideouts

One of the big unknowns in Lawrence is who will replace the top four wide receivers from last year. Alabama transfer Emmanuel Henderson Jr. and Albany transfer Levi Wentz have gotten rave reviews from Kansas wide receivers coach Terrence Samuel, while Columbia transfer Bryson Canty and Ball State transfer Cam Pickett could start games as well.

Coaching turnover

Jim Zebrowski was promoted to offensive coordinator after Jeff Grimes left for the same job at Wisconsin, while D.K. McDonald has taken over the defense following the retirement of longtime coordinator Brian Borland.

Schedule situation

After opening with Fresno State and Wagner, the Jayhawks head to Missouri for a matchup with their most bitter rival. If they get through those three games, their first two Big 12 games against West Virginia and Cincinnati are at home. There are road trips to Texas Tech and Iowa State on the schedule but the Jayhawks host rival Kansas State on Oct. 25.

