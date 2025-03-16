Watch Now
Kansas Jayhawks to face Arkansas Razorbacks in West region

B12 Kansas Arizona Basketball
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas' Zeke Mayo celebrates after scoring during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament, Thursday, March 13, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
B12 Kansas Arizona Basketball
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks find themselves in unfamiliar territory this year as the seventh seed in the West region.

KU is set to take on the 10th-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks on Thursday in Providence, Rhode Island.

The seventh seed is Kansas’ lowest seed under head coach Bill Self and the program’s lowest seed since 1999-2000 under previous head coach Roy Williams.

The lowest seed under Self before Sunday was fourth in their regional seeding. That previously happened four times: 2003-04, 2005-06, 2018-19 and 2023-24.

For the second-straight year, the Jayhawks (21-12) failed to reclaim the Big 12 regular season conference championship. The past two seasons have belonged to the Houston Cougars.

After Kansas’ 88-77 loss to Arizona on Thursday in theBig 12 Championship quarterfinals, Self said the team needed a “couple of days to rest.”

The time and network for Kansas is expected to be announced later on Sunday night.

