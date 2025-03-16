Kansas Jayhawks to face Arkansas Razorbacks in West region

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks find themselves in unfamiliar territory this year as the seventh seed in the West region.

KU is set to take on the 10th-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks on Thursday in Providence, Rhode Island.

The seventh seed is Kansas’ lowest seed under head coach Bill Self and the program’s lowest seed since 1999-2000 under previous head coach Roy Williams.

The lowest seed under Self before Sunday was fourth in their regional seeding. That previously happened four times: 2003-04, 2005-06, 2018-19 and 2023-24.

For the second-straight year, the Jayhawks (21-12) failed to reclaim the Big 12 regular season conference championship. The past two seasons have belonged to the Houston Cougars.

After Kansas’ 88-77 loss to Arizona on Thursday in theBig 12 Championship quarterfinals, Self said the team needed a “couple of days to rest.”

The time and network for Kansas is expected to be announced later on Sunday night.

