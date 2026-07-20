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Kansas Jayhawks to face Iowa Hawkeyes this fall at Field of Dreams

College Baseball Notebook Baseball
Colin E Braley/AP
FILE - Kansas' Tyson LeBlanc, left, and Brady Ballinger (26) react after scoring off a Dariel Osoria single during eighth inning of an NCAA college baseball game against St. Thomas on March 5, 2026, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley, file)
College Baseball Notebook Baseball
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks and Iowa Hawkeyes will meet this fall at the Field of Dreams.

First pitch is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, in Dyersville, Iowa.

The Jayhawks just recorded one of the most successful seasons in team history, earning a program-best ranking and taking home the Big 12 title. The squad ultimately fell to the Oklahoma Sooners in the NCAA Super Regional.

The Hawkeyes wrapped up their season with a 33–23 record and a trip to the Big 10 Tournament.

All tickets to the KU-University of Iowa showdown are $12. Tickets can be purchased here.

Before the collegiate teams take the field, the Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies will face off in the MLB Field of Dreams game on Aug. 13. That game will be streamed live on Netflix at 6:30 p.m. CT.

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