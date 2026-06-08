KU baseball's dream season ends in Super Regionals after 13-2 loss against Oklahoma

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the most successful seasons in the history of the Kansas Jayhawks baseball program ended Monday after a 13-2 loss against the Oklahoma Sooners in Game 2 of the NCAA Super Regional.

Kansas lost the Super Regional opener 8-1 Saturday night and had to win Game 2 to keep its season alive.

Part of Game 2 was played Sunday evening after a delay due to rain and lightning in the Lawrence area. The Sooners led KU 8-1 in the third inning when the weather forced the game to be suspended Sunday night.

Game 2 continued at 12:02 p.m. Monday at Hoglund Ballpark, where Oklahoma did not miss a beat, tacking on five more runs to put the game even further out of reach for the Jayhawks.

Kansas still made its mark overall despite a disappointing finish, tying a school record with 45 wins, winning its first conference title since 1949, and its first conference tournament title since 2006, as well as hosting its first-ever Regional and Super Regional in Lawrence.

The team also achieved its highest ranking ever in early May, landing at No. 7 in the D1Baseball.com poll and No. 9 in the Baseball America rankings.

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