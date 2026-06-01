Kansas to host first-ever Super Regional at Hoglund Ballpark in Lawrence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — History continues to be made for the Kansas Jayhawks baseball program.

KU will host its first-ever Super Regional against Oklahoma after the Sooners defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 8-7 in a 10-inning classic on Monday.

The Jayhawks won against the Arkansas Razorbacks 13-10 on Sunday, scoring 11 unanswered runs after facing a 5-0 deficit.

Kansas did not drop a game during Regional play, outscoring opponents 24-16.

Dates and times will be revealed Tuesday at 9 a.m. CT.

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