Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
SportsCollege SportsKansas Jayhawks Sports

Actions

Kansas to host first-ever Super Regional at Hoglund Ballpark in Lawrence

Kansas Baseball
Colin E. Braley/AP Photo/Colin E. Braley
Kansas' Tyson LeBlanc (2) during an NCAA regional baseball game on Friday, May 29, 2026, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Kansas Baseball
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — History continues to be made for the Kansas Jayhawks baseball program.

KU will host its first-ever Super Regional against Oklahoma after the Sooners defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 8-7 in a 10-inning classic on Monday.

The Jayhawks won against the Arkansas Razorbacks 13-10 on Sunday, scoring 11 unanswered runs after facing a 5-0 deficit.

Kansas did not drop a game during Regional play, outscoring opponents 24-16.

Dates and times will be revealed Tuesday at 9 a.m. CT.

Report a typo

KSHB 480x360 Direct TV.jpg

About Us

Here's how to get KSHB 41 back on DirecTV