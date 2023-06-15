Kansas Jayhawks, Wichita State Shockers to play at T-Mobile Center on Dec. 30

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks and Wichita State Shockers will meet each other for the first time since 2015, with both schools agreeing to play a regular season game at the T-Mobile Center on Dec. 30, both schools announced Thursday.

The Shockers and the Jayhawks have not played each other since March 2015, when the Shockers knocked out the Jayhawks in the NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks were blown out by Wichita State, losing 78-65. Shockers guard and future NBA champion Fred Van Vleet scored 17 points in the game. Then-Kansas players Devonte Graham and Perry Ellis both scored 17 points each, with the former coming off the bench, while Kelly Oubre Jr. only scored nine points in his final game as a Jayhawk.

This will be the first time since January 1993 that both schools would play each other in a regular season game. This will be the third time both schools would play each other in Kansas City, the first time since December 1985.

Kansas and Wichita State have played 15 times over the course of history, with the Jayhawks winning 12 of them.

Wichita State had tried for years to schedule a game against Kansas, but the most dominant school in the Sunflower State has always refused, arguing it would have nothing to gain from it.

Tickets for the matchup will go on sale on June 23 at 10 a.m.