Kansas men's basketball announces details for championship parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Celebrations will continue on Massachusetts Street in Lawrence, Kansas, on Sunday, April 10.

The University of Kansas men's basketball team will host a parade to celebrate winning the NCAA Championship.

Festivities will begin on 6th Street at 2 p.m.

The parade route will proceed south on Mass Street and finish at 19th Street.

Mass Street will be closed beginning at 3 a.m. and until roughly two hours after the parade ends.

At 11 a.m., fans will be allowed to park on campus in Lot 90, the Burge Union and the Computer Center to catch shuttles to downtown.

Shuttles will run up to an hour once the parade is finished.