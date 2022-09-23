Kansas men’s basketball releases full 2022-23 schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas men's basketball team is gearing up for its national title defense, announcing its full schedule for the 2022-23 season on Friday.

Kansas will start its conference schedule on New Year’s Eve against Oklahoma State at Allen Fieldhouse.

The Jayhawks will then play their first Big 12 road game of the season against Texas Tech on Jan. 3.

Come Jan. 17, KU takes on a first Sunflower Sundown at Kansas State, with the second matchup on Jan. 31 at Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas will play every Big 12 opponent twice in the regular season as part of the conference’s round-robin format.

The schedule includes three ESPN Big Monday games, the first slated for Jan. 23 against Baylor on the road. The Jayhawks then host Texas on Feb. 6 and conclude their Big Monday slate at TCU on Feb. 20.

Kansas is 76-21 all-time on Big Monday and 57-15 under head coach Bill Self. The team has won 39 consecutive Big Monday games in Allen Fieldhouse, and Self has never lost a Big Monday game at the storied arena.

Released June 28, the team's nonconference schedule includes a few notable matchups.

The Border Showdown continues against Missouri at Mizzou Arena on Dec. 10, and Kansas travels to Lexington, Kentucky, to face the Wildcats in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 28, with revenge on their minds after last season’s 80-62 home loss to Kentucky on Jan. 29 as part of ESPN's College Gameday.

The team will host 2022 NCAA Tournament rematches against Texas Southern and Seton Hall on Nov. 28 and Dec. 1, respectively. The Seton Hall game is part of the Big 12/Big East Battle.

Kansas will face Duke in the Champions Classic in Indianapolis on Nov. 15 and participate in the eight-team field at the Battle4Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, from Nov. 23-25.

Season tickets for 2022-23 Kansas men’s basketball home games are still available. For more information, click here or call the Kansas Athletics Ticket Office at 800-34-HAWKS.

—