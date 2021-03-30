Menu

Kansas, Mizzou renew baseball Border War for 346th time

Jayhawks stun Tigers 10-9 behind 7th-inning rally
The Border War between Missouri and Kansas returns Tuesday afternoon on the baseball diamond in Lawrence. The Tigers and Jayhawks — who have played 345 times in series history, dating back to 1901 — meet for the first time since 2012 at 3 p.m. at Hoglund Ballpark.
Posted at 12:38 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 20:02:11-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 6:29 p.m. | After spotting Missouri a huge early lead, Kansas rallied for a 10-9 victory Tuesday afternoon at Hoglund Ballpark in Lawrence.

The Tigers led 9-2 until the Jayhawks put up eight runs in the seventh inning to rally in the first meeting between the teams since 2012.

Anthony Tulimero's three-run home run was the big blast during KU's rally, but it was Tavian Josenberger's two-run single that put the Jayhawks in front. Josenberger is a freshman from Park Hill.

Jonah Ulane worked around a hit and a walk in the ninth to lock down the save.

KU and MU meet again Tuesday, May 18, at Taylor Stadium in Columbia.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Mizzou boasts a 218-125-2 record against Kansas, but the teams haven’t met since the Tigers left the Big 12 for the SEC after the 2011-12 season.

MU is 8-15 overall and 1-5 in the SEC in 2021, while KU is 14-8 overall and 1-2 in Big 12 play.

