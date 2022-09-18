Watch Now
Kansas moves to 3-0 for 1st time since 2009

Jalon Daniels, Nelson Ceaser
Eric Christian Smith/AP
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) escapes a tackle by Houston defensive lineman Nelson Ceaser en route to a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Posted at 6:07 AM, Sep 18, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks move to 3-0 for first time since 2009 after they defeated the Houston Cougars 48-30 on Saturday afternoon.

The Jayhawks found themselves down 14-0 before a lightning strike forced the teams to delay the game for nearly 70 minutes at the 9:21 mark in the second quarter.

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels and the offense responded with a nine play, 75-yard drive that would end in a 12-yard touchdown run by Daniels, late in the second quarter. The Jayhawks would go onto to score on eight of their next nine drives. Kansas outscored Houston 34 to 17 during that stretch.

Daniels lead the team in both rushing and passing. He was 14 of 23 for 158 yards and three touchdowns. While he had 12 carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

It is the first time Kansas has won back-to-back road games since 2007 under former head coach Mark Mangino.

Kansas returns home to take on Duke next Saturday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m.

