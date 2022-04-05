Kansas or Missouri? State line continues to confuse sports officials

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite repeatedly winning national championship titles, Kansas City area sports teams continue to have a hard time getting placed in the correct states by outsiders.

Following their compelling comeback victory Monday night over the North Carolina Tarheels in the NCAA men's basketball championship, the Kansas Jayhawks took to center court to celebrate their victory and bring home the trophy.

When presenting the trophy, NCAA President Mark Emmert congratulated the "Kansas City Jayhawks" before correcting himself to say the University of Kansas Jayhawks.

Congratulations to the Kansas City Jayhawks! https://t.co/8N7Ukc6UJX — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) April 5, 2022

It's not the first time officials have been stumped by the state line.

In 2019, the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl.

Anyone who lives in the Kansas City area knows that the Chiefs play at Arrowhead Stadium, located in Kansas City, Missouri.

At the time, Donald Trump was President of the United States. He congratulated the "great state of Kansas" on the Super Bowl win.

The misstep became a fan favorite quote, with some local shops creating merchandise commemorating the flub.

Maybe we'll have to keep dominating sports so people will finally learn the difference between Kansas and Kansas City, Missouri.