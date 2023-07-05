Kansas QB Jalon Daniels, K-State RB Treshaun Ward receive preseason Big 12 honors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas junior quarterback Jalon Daniels and Kansas State senior running back Treshaun Ward were among those honored Wednesday with the release of the Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team.

Daniels, who had a breakout season in 2022, was chosen as the Preseason Big 12 Offense Player of the Year by media members who cover the conference, while Ward was chosen as the Preseason Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

Daniels started nine games for the Jayhawks last season, completing 66.1% of his passes for 2,014 yards with 18 touchdowns and four touchdowns.

He also rushed for 425 yards and another seven touchdowns.

Daniels is one of three KU players picked for the Preseason All-Big 12 team on offense along with junior running back Devin Neal, a Lawrence High School graduate who had 1,273 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns last season, and senior offensive lineman Mike Novitsky, a former Buffalo transfer.

K-State also had three selections on offense, which tied with Texas for the most in the Big 12.

Wildcats junior fullback Ben Sinnott, senior offensive lineman Cooper Beebe, a Piper graduate, and senior return specialist Phillip Brooks, a Lee's Summit West graduate, earned accolades.

Sinnott, who also lines up at tight end, caught 31 passes for 447 yards with four touchdowns in 2022, while Brooks had 616 yards and four touchdowns from scrimmage and averaged 12 yards per punt return, including a touchdown.

Kansas and K-State also had one player picked for the Preseason All-Big 12 first-team defense — Jayhawks junior cornerback Cobee Bryant and Waildcats senior safety Kobe Savage.

Bryant had three interceptions and nine passes defended last season with 38 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Savage made 58 tackles, including three for a loss, with three interceptions and a forced fumble last season.

Ward, who transferred from Florida State in January, didn't make the All-Big 12 team, but big things are expected nonetheless based on the Newcomer of the Year award.

In 2022, Ward rushed for 628 yards and seven touchdowns, which were both career highs. He totaled 1,433 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns on 217 touchdowns in 25 games across four seasons with the Seminoles.

