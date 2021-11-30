Kansas Relays postponed in 2022 due to pandemic challenges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Relays will be postponed in 2022 due to challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Kansas Athletics announced Tuesday.

The Relays will return on April 13-15, 2023, at Rock Chalk Park for the 100th anniversary of the event since athletes first competed in 1923.

“Although it was a disappointing and difficult decision to postpone the 2022 Kansas Relays, we look forward to the opportunity of hosting the 100th anniversary of the Kansas Relays in 2023,” Head Coach Stanley Redwine said in a statement. “It will be a special year in 2023 for the Relays as we honor the centennial anniversary and welcome back great high school, collegiate and professional athletes.”

The Kansas Relays are a three day track and field meet featuring athletes ranging from highschoolers to Olympians, hosted at the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas.

The event has taken place every year since except for 1943-1945 during WWII, 1998-1999 due to stadium renovations and 2020-2022 because of COVID-19.