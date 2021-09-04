Watch
Kansas scores late to beat S. Dakota 17-14 in Leipold debut

Jayhawks’ first win since beating Texas Tech on Oct. 26, 2019.
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas wide receiver Lawrence Arnold (2) celebrates with wide receivers Kwamie Lassiter II (8) and Steven McBride (19) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Dakota Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 12:34 AM, Sep 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-04 01:34:28-04

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Jason Bean connected with Lawrence Arnold for the second time in the game with 1:12 remaining Friday night, allowing Kansas to escape with a 17-14 victory over South Dakota in coach Lance Leipold’s debut with the Jayhawks.

The Coyotes had pulled ahead when Kansas native Travis Theis ran 25 yards for a go-ahead score with 5:16 to go.

The student section rushed the field to celebrate the end of a 13-game skid — albeit against an FCS opponent — and the Jayhawks’ first win since beating Texas Tech on Oct. 26, 2019.

