Kansas to develop campus gateway that includes new multi-use space, 're-imagined' football facilities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas announced plans Friday to develop a north campus gateway that features "re-imagined Kansas Football facilities," starting in 2023.

The development project will also include transforming the area near the intersection of 11th and Mississippi streets, with new facilities that may include a mix of conference and entertainment space, as well as retail and other functions.

“The intersection near 11th and Mississippi streets is a primary campus entrance for prospective students, alumni and guests who are touring KU and visiting David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium,” Chancellor Douglas Girod said in a press release. “For these reasons, it’s the ideal location to develop a new gateway with multi-use facilities to better serve these audiences, generate revenue for academic programming, drive economic growth in the region and re-imagine our football facilities.”

Goals for renovations to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium include upgrades to the seating bowl design for improved sightlines; expanded concessions, restrooms and accessible seating locations; improved concourse circulation; and new amenities, such as club seats, loge seats and suites.

The project will begin with renovations to Anderson Family Football Complex in the first half of 2023. Renovations to that facility will be centered on the student-athlete and recruitment experience.

The university’s architecture and design partners will meet next week with head football coach Lance Leipold to discuss improvements to the Anderson Family Football Complex.

“This project will have a profound impact on the future of Kansas Football and the entire community,” Leipold said in a press release. “It will specifically impact our current and future football players, who will now have a state-of-the-art facility to train in. With an up-to-date facility and a commitment to improve Anderson Family Football Complex, our day-to-day operation will be more efficient and effective. This is an exciting time for Kansas Football, and this certainly adds to it.”