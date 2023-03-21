Kansas women's basketball romps Missouri in 2nd round of WNIT

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas women's basketball team is moving on in the Women's National Invitation Tournament after romping Missouri on Monday night in Lawrence, Kansas.

Jayhawks guard Zakiyah Franklin led all scoring with 21 points, leading Kansas to a 75-47 victory over the Tigers.

Kansas got off to a fast start in the first half and went into the break leading 42 to 26.

Missouri only managed to score six points in the third quarter led by forward Hayley Frank, who finished with 17 points.

The Jayhawks pulled away in the second half also outscoring the Tigers 33-21.

With the victory, the Jayhawks moved on the Super 16 to face the Nebraska Huskers.

The time for that game will be released at a later time.

