KC-area native Christian Braun joins elite company with Denver Nuggets finals win

Kyle Lowry, Christian Braun, Bam Adebayo
Jack Dempsey/AP
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) moves the ball while defended by Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun, rear left, during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Posted at 10:03 PM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 23:08:39-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Christian Braun, a Kansas City area native and former KU basketball star, joined elite company on Monday when the Denver Nuggets edged the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

Braun, who finished with seven points in Game 6, became the fifth player to win an NCAA championship and NBA title in back-to-back years.

The Blue Valley Northwest High School graduate joined Magic Johnson, Bill Russell, Henry Bibby and Billy Thompson on the list of players to accomplish the feat.

In 2022, Braun helped the KU men's basketball team beat North Carolina in the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship. Braun finished with 12 points in that game.

The Nuggets beat the Heat 94-89 to win the franchise's first NBA title.

