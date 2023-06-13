KC-area native Christian Braun joins elite company with Denver Nuggets finals win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Christian Braun, a Kansas City area native and former KU basketball star, joined elite company on Monday when the Denver Nuggets edged the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

Braun, who finished with seven points in Game 6, became the fifth player to win an NCAA championship and NBA title in back-to-back years.

𝐖𝐑𝐈𝐓𝐄 𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐍𝐀𝐌𝐄 𝐈𝐍 𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘.@Ballin25Braun, the fifth player ever to win an NCAA and NBA Title in consecutive seasons 🏆🏆#KUball x @nba pic.twitter.com/gwm2OGYVE3 — Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) June 13, 2023

The Blue Valley Northwest High School graduate joined Magic Johnson, Bill Russell, Henry Bibby and Billy Thompson on the list of players to accomplish the feat.

In 2022, Braun helped the KU men's basketball team beat North Carolina in the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship. Braun finished with 12 points in that game.

The Nuggets beat the Heat 94-89 to win the franchise's first NBA title.

—