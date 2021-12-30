Watch
SportsCollege SportsKansas Jayhawks Sports

Actions

KC natives Braun, Agbaji pace Kansas past Nevada, 88-61

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas' Christian Braun celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nevada Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Nevada Kansas Basketball
Posted at 10:09 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 23:09:12-05

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Christian Braun scored 22 points, Ochai Agbaji added 16 and sixth-ranked Kansas rolled to a 88-61 victory over Nevada.

The Jayhawks were supposed to play Harvard before an outbreak forced the Crimson to cancel the trip early this week.

The Wolf Pack stepped in when their Mountain West opener against San Jose State had to be postponed because of positive tests within the Spartans' program.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. and Grant Sherfield led the Wolf Pack with 16 points apiece.

Kansas built a 39-17 halftime lead and went on a 12-0 run early in the second half.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local Weather Streaming 24/7