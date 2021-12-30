KC natives Braun, Agbaji pace Kansas past Nevada, 88-61

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Christian Braun scored 22 points, Ochai Agbaji added 16 and sixth-ranked Kansas rolled to a 88-61 victory over Nevada.

The Jayhawks were supposed to play Harvard before an outbreak forced the Crimson to cancel the trip early this week.

The Wolf Pack stepped in when their Mountain West opener against San Jose State had to be postponed because of positive tests within the Spartans' program.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. and Grant Sherfield led the Wolf Pack with 16 points apiece.

Kansas built a 39-17 halftime lead and went on a 12-0 run early in the second half.