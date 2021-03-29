KCK native, KU guard Grant-Foster enters NCAA transfer portal

LAWRENCE, Kan. — "Entering the transfer portal." It's the popular thing to do in college basketball these days and a Jayhawk has jumped in as well.

KU junior guard Tyon Grant-Foster has entered the NCAA transfer portal, meaning he is free to consider transferring to other programs.

Head coach Bill Self confirmed the announcement Monday.

“Tyon and I visited today and he told me of his intention of putting his name in the portal,” Self said. “I support that decision. We all have enjoyed Tyon being here. He is a tremendous young man that has a great future and we all support him moving forward in his basketball career.”

Grant-Foster, a native of Kansas City, Kansas, and graduate of Schlagle High School, averaged 8.2 minutes per game in 22 games this season with the Jayhawks. He averaged 3.1 points and 2.2 rebounds.

As of Monday, upwards of 1,000 college basketball athletes had entered the transfer portal.

