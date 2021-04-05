KU alum Travis Goff announced as Jayhawks Athletics Director

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas has hired Travis Goff as its next director of athletics.

Goff had served as deputy director of athletics and assistant vice president at Northwestern University since 2012.

He will replace Jeff Long, who stepped down as Kansas’ athletic director in March. Long's departure came two days after Les Miles parted ways with KU amid accusations that stemmed from Miles' tenure at Louisiana State University.

Prior to Northwestern, Goff served as the associate athletic director for external affairs at Tulane University.

"This is an exciting day for the University of Kansas. We are delighted to have someone of Travis’ caliber joining our university, and I am confident that Kansas Athletics is in good hands under his leadership," Chancellor Douglas A. Girod said in a release.

Goff is a native of Dodge City, Kansas, and graduated from Kansas in 2002 with degrees in journalism and sociology, while working in the athletic department. He received his Master of Business Administration from Tulane University in 2007.

KU will formally introduce him in a news conference on Wednesday.