KU named No. 1 seed in Midwest on Selection Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas men's basketball team was announced as the Midwest Region No. 1 seed in the Selection Sunday NCAA tournament bracket reveal.

KU will face the winner of Texas Southern vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

As part of the First Four, the Texas teams will play in Dayton, Ohio, likely March 15. The official tournament dates and times have not been released yet.

The victor will enter as the No. 16 seed against the Jayhawks in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday.

KSHB 41 Sports reporter Hayley Lewis reports 2022 marks KU head coach Bill Self's ninth No. 1 seed designation out of 18 NCAA tournaments with KU.

Sunday marks the team's 50th bid to the tournament, 15th No. 1 seed designation in program history and 32nd consecutive season to appear in March Madness.

But despite all the excitement, Jalen Wilson, redshirt sophomore forward, says the team is confident rather than arrogant since anything can happen in March.

"We can always get better," Wilson said. "The bottom team can still beat the top team any given night. We are working on not getting too low, not getting too high. One seed, two seed, three seed, doesn't matter once you're in the game. Just gonna have to respect everybody."

View the full bracket below.