KU announces 2021-22 men’s basketball non-conference schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2021-22 Kansas men’s basketball non-conference schedule has been released.

The schedule tips off with the Champions Classic. The Jayhawks will face Michigan State in New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Notable non-conference games include Missouri at Allen Fieldhouse, renewing the Border Showdown, and UTEP at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

Kansas is coming off a 21-9 season in which it finished second in the Big 12 with a 12-6 record.

KU also advanced to its NCAA-record 31st-consecutive NCAA Tournament, a streak that started in 1990.

2021-22 Kansas Men’s Basketball Non-conference Schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 3 – EMPORIA STATE (exhibition)

Tuesday, Nov. 9 – vs. Michigan State (Champions Classic, New York, N.Y.)

Friday, Nov. 12 – TARLETON STATE

Thursday, Nov. 18 – STONY BROOK

Thursday, Nov. 25 – vs. TBD, TBD (ESPN Events Invitational)

Friday, Nov. 26 – vs. TBD, TBD (ESPN Events Invitational)

Sunday, Nov. 28 – vs. TBD, TBD (ESPN Events Invitational)

Thursday, Dec. 2 – at St. John’s (Big East – Big 12 Battle)

Tuesday, Dec. 7 – UTEP (T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo.)

Saturday, Dec. 11 – MISSOURI

Saturday, Dec. 18 – STEPHEN F. AUSTIN

Tuesday, Dec. 21 – at Colorado

Wednesday, Dec. 29 – HARVARD

Saturday, Jan. 1 – Big 12 play begins

March 9-12 – Big 12 Championship (T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo.)

One game TBD – SEC/Big 12 Challenge

**ESPN Events Invitational field – Kansas, Alabama, Belmont, Dayton, Drake, Iona, Miami, North Texas

