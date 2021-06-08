Watch
KU announces 2021-22 men’s basketball non-conference schedule

CHARLIE RIEDEL/ASSOCIATED PRESS
A capacity crowd at Kansas' Allen Fieldhouse welcomes Oklahoma State players with a chorus of boos, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2005, in Lawrence, Kan. The landmark basketball venue is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 12:30 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 13:30:34-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2021-22 Kansas men’s basketball non-conference schedule has been released.

The schedule tips off with the Champions Classic. The Jayhawks will face Michigan State in New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Notable non-conference games include Missouri at Allen Fieldhouse, renewing the Border Showdown, and UTEP at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

Kansas is coming off a 21-9 season in which it finished second in the Big 12 with a 12-6 record.

KU also advanced to its NCAA-record 31st-consecutive NCAA Tournament, a streak that started in 1990.

2021-22 Kansas Men’s Basketball Non-conference Schedule

  • Wednesday, Nov. 3 – EMPORIA STATE (exhibition)
  • Tuesday, Nov. 9 – vs. Michigan State (Champions Classic, New York, N.Y.)
  • Friday, Nov. 12 – TARLETON STATE
  • Thursday, Nov. 18 – STONY BROOK
  • Thursday, Nov. 25 – vs. TBD, TBD (ESPN Events Invitational)
  • Friday, Nov. 26 – vs. TBD, TBD (ESPN Events Invitational)
  • Sunday, Nov. 28 – vs. TBD, TBD (ESPN Events Invitational)
  • Thursday, Dec. 2 – at St. John’s (Big East – Big 12 Battle)
  • Tuesday, Dec. 7 – UTEP (T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo.)
  • Saturday, Dec. 11 – MISSOURI
  • Saturday, Dec. 18 – STEPHEN F. AUSTIN
  • Tuesday, Dec. 21 – at Colorado
  • Wednesday, Dec. 29 – HARVARD
  • Saturday, Jan. 1 – Big 12 play begins
  • March 9-12 – Big 12 Championship (T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo.)
  • One game TBD – SEC/Big 12 Challenge

**ESPN Events Invitational field – Kansas, Alabama, Belmont, Dayton, Drake, Iona, Miami, North Texas

