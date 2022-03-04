Watch
KU avenges Tuesday loss to TCU, beats Horned Frogs 72-68

Charlie Riedel/AP
Posted at 10:35 PM, Mar 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-03 23:35:55-05

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Ochai Agbaji scored 22 points, Dajuan Harris blocked Mike Miles' shot in the final seconds and sixth-ranked Kansas avenged a loss to TCU two days earlier with a 72-68 victory on Thursday night.

The win kept the Jayhawks tied atop the Big 12 heading into their regular-season finale against Texas on Saturday.

Third-ranked Baylor has the same 13-4 league mark heading into its game Saturday against Iowa State.

Emanuel Miller scored 18 points to lead the Horned Frogs, and Damion Baugh finished with 14 points.

