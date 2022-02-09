KU basketball announces death of former forward Bill Lienhard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas men's basketball team announced Wednesday the death of former forward Bill Lienhard. He was 92.

Lienhard, a former Olympian , was a starter and captain during the team's 1952 championship team.

According to KU , Lienhard died on Tuesday in Lawrence, Kansas, surrounded by his three daughters.

“I got to know Bill Lienhard and many of his teammates from the 1952 team pretty well once we arrived in Lawrence,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self. “That entire group has been so supportive of everything we are trying to do. They are so proud of their school and Bill was no exception.

"He treated us like family and was classy in everything he did. He will be missed by many. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, whom I am sure are so proud of all he did as a husband, father, grandparent and great friend to so many.”

Lienhard was born in Texas but later moved to Newton, Kansas, during his sophomore year of high school.

Following the 1952 season, he was selected to represent the U.S. in the 1952 Olympics in Helsinki, Finland.

During the Olympics, Lienhard averaged 18 points per game.

He's a member of the Kansas Athletics Hall of Fame, and in 2013, he was inducted into the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame.

