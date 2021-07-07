Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

100 days of Kansas City-area Olympians: Bill Lienhard, basketball

items.[0].image.alt
Ed Johnson/AP
Ronnie MacGilvray of St. John's (15), sails past Kansas' Bill Lienhard (11) to score two points in NCAA title game, March 26, 1952, in Seattle. At right is Bob Kenney (9) of Kansas. Kansas won 80-63.
NCAA Campionship 1952
Lovellette Lienhard Hougland
Forrest C. Allen, Phog Allen, Bob Kenny, Clyde Lovellette, Charles Hoag, John Keller, Dean Kelley, Bill Hougland, and Bill Lienhard
Forrest C. Allen, Phog Allen, Bob Kenney, John Keller, Clyde Lovellette, Bill Lienhard, Dean Kelley, Charlie Hoag, Bill Hougland, all of Kansas, Howard Hobson, Warren Womble, Wayne Glasgow and Bob Kurland, Ron Bontemps, Frank McCabe, Marcus Freiberger, Dan Pippin, Howie Williams
Forrest C. Allen, Phog Allen, Bill Hougland, Charles Hoag, Clyde Lovellette, Dean Kelley, John Keller, Bill Lienhard, Bob Kenny
Forrest C. Allen, Phog Allen, Clyde Lovellette, Bill Lienhard, Bill Hougland, Bob Kenney, John Keller, Charlie Hoag, Dean Kelley,Dan Kelleher, Matthew Mueller
Posted at 8:00 AM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 09:00:43-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The last of the eight 1952 men’s basketball Olympic champions from the University of Kansas, Bill Lienhard was born in Texas but moved to Newton, Kansas, as a high school sophomore.

He was a state champion with the Railers in 1946 and all-state performer in 1948 as a senior, leading all Kansas players in scoring, according to a 2013 article in The Kansan.

That landed him at the University of Kansas, where he was a senior captain on the 1952 NCAA championship squad.

Lienhard was fifth on the Jayhawks in both scoring (5.8 points) and rebounds (3.2 rebounds). He had 12 points against St. John’s in the NCAA title game.

During the Olympics, Lienhard averaged 18 points in six games for the unbeaten U.S. squad.

Lienhard, who is part of the Newton High School Athletic Hall of Fame, was elected to the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.

He also played basketball after joining the Air Force.

Several of Lienhard's teammates at KU — Bill Hougland, Dean Kelley, Al Kelley, Bob Kenney, Charlie Hoag, John Keller and Clyde Lovellette — also played on the 1952 Olympic gold medal team along with Mizzou’s Dan Pippin.

The Kansas City region has a deep, rich history with respect to the Olympic Games. As the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games approach with the Opening Ceremony scheduled for July 23, we will profile an athlete with ties to Kansas City, Missouri or Kansas each day.

41 Action News and KSHB.com is your home of the Tokyo Olympics. Follow our coverage at kshb.com/sports/olympics and check out our complete list of 100 Kansas City-area Olympians as it is revealed.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tokyo Olympics Learn More