100 days of Kansas City-area Olympians: Complete list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City region has a deep, rich history with respect to the Olympic Games.

As the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games approach with the Opening Ceremony scheduled for July 23, check back daily for a profile of an Olympic athlete with ties to KC, Missouri or Kansas.

April 19 | Charles McGinnis, track and field

Born in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1906, Charles McGinnis was an All-American track and field star at the University of Wisconsin and later won a bronze medal in the pole vault.

April 18 | Anna Seaton Huntington, rowing

A two-time Olympian, Anna Seaton Huntington was part of the U.S. women’s eight rowing team at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, then won a bronze medal with Stephanie Maxwell-Pierson in women’s coxless pairs in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. She was born in Topeka.

April 17 | Fred Etchen, shooting

Fred Etchen was born in Coffeyville, Kansas, in 1884 and went on to become one of the greatest trapshooters in U.S. history. Etchen was inducted into the Trapshooting Hall of Fame in 1979, having captained the U.S. trapshooting team to the gold medal during the 1924 Paris Olympics.

April 16 | Billy Mills, track and field

Billy Mills graduated from the Haskell Institute and University of Kansas in Lawrence, where he became a champion distance runner. He was the surprise winner of the 10,000 meters at the 1964 Tokyo Games.

April 15 | Tara Nott-Cunningham, weightlifting

Tara Nott-Cunningham, who was raised in Stilwell and graduated from Blue Valley High School, became the first U.S. woman in Olympic history to win a gold medal in weightlifting, which debuted at the 2000 Sydney Games.

April 14 | Bill Hougland, men's basketball

Bill Hougland, a native of Caldwell, Kansas, was an NCAA champion with the University of Kansas in 1952 and became the first two-time gold-medalist in men’s basketball in 1952 and 1956.

