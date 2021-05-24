100 days of Kansas City-area Olympians: Catherine Fox, swimming

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A two-time gold medalist at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, Roeland Park native Catherine Fox is one of the most-decorated swimmers in Kansas City history.

Fox, a freestyle specialist, helped the U.S. women’s 400-meter freestyle and medley relays to first-place finishes in Atlanta.

She graduated from Bishop Miege High School and became a 21-time All-American swimmer at Stanford University before her Olympic success.

During her time with the Cardinal, Fox won nine NCAA championships and set an American record in the 100-yard backstroke.

She was inducted into the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2006 and the Stanford Athletics Hall of Fame in 2010.

Fox swam for the Kansas City Blazers, she thanked the staff — especially legendary founder and former head coach of the swim club, Pete Malone — and her teammates for the support in achieving her Olympic dream.

