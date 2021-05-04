100 days of Kansas City-area Olympians: Jack Sock, tennis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jack Sock moved to the Kansas City area at age 12 to train at the Mike Wolf Tennis Academy, which helped springboard him to international success as one of the top U.S. men’s tennis players.

Sock won all 80 matches en route to four consecutive Kansas Class 6A state titles during his career at Blue Valley North from 2008 to 2011.

During the 2010 Junior U.S. Open, he became the first American male to win the title since Andy Roddick did it 10 years earlier.

As a professional, Sock has won 20 career ATP titles — four in singles and 16 in doubles, including four Grand Slam doubles titles — and been ranked as high as No. 2 in the world in men’s doubles and No. 8 in men’s singles.

However, arguably his biggest achievement in the sport came at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, where Sock teamed with Bethanie Mattek-Sands to win the gold in mixed doubles and teamed with Steve Johnson to win the bronze in men’s doubles.

Charles Krupa/AP Bethanie Mattek-Sands, of the United States, left, leaps into the arms of partner Jack Sock, after winning their mixed doubles gold medal match against Venus Williams and Rajeev Ram, of the United States, at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016.

Sock captured a stunning championship at the 2011 U.S. Open in mixed doubles with Melanie Oudin

Sock’s breakthrough in Grand Slam men’s doubles play came during the 2014 Wimbledon Championships, when he won the men’s single title with Vasek Pospisil of Canada.

Sock’s best season on the pro circuit in doubles play came in 2018 when he teamed with Mike Bryan to win the season’s last two Grand Slam events — a second Wimbledon title and the U.S. Open crown — and also won the season-ending 2018 ATP Finals.

Sock’s best finish at both the Australian Open and French Open has been to reach the quarterfinals.

He boasts a career Grand Slam record of 43-17 in men’s doubles competition.

Sock’s crowning achievement as a singles player came the year before when he reached the semifinals of the 2017 ATP Finals.

Additionally, Sock was the 2020 World Team Tennis Finals Male MVP after helping the New York Empire to a championship.

