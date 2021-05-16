Watch
100 days of Kansas City-area Olympians: Richard Beauchamp, diving

Posted at 8:00 AM, May 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-16 09:00:35-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Richard Beauchamp was born in Leavenworth in 1901.

By age 19, he had enlisted in the U.S. Navy and made the U.S. team in plain high diving at the 1920 Antwerp Olympics.

Plain high diving consisted of four dives, a standing dive and a running dive from both the 5- and 10-meter platforms.

Beauchamp didn’t make the Olympic final.

He returned to the Kansas City area, where he died at age 74 in Weston, Missouri.

The Kansas City region has a deep, rich history with respect to the Olympic Games. As the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games approach with the Opening Ceremony scheduled for July 23, we will profile an athlete with ties to Kansas City, Missouri or Kansas each day.

