100 Days of Kansas City-area Olympians: Courtney McCool, gymnastics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During high school, Courtney McCool spent her mornings at Lee’s Summit North then trained for six hours every afternoon at Great American Gymnastics Express.

Her reward for those endless hours at the GAGE Center was an Olympic silver medal in the women's team competition during the 2004 Athens Games.

McCool didn’t win any individual medals at the Olympics, but a year earlier she won silver for her vault at the 2003 Pan-American Games for the gold medal-winning U.S. team.

McCool went on to win three NCAA team titles with the University of Georgia from 2007-09 before becoming a gymnastics coach.

McCool was the 2008 NCAA champion on the floor exercise and a three-time first-team All-American in 2008-10.

She currently is a volunteer assistant with the Utah gymnastics coach. Her husband, Garrett Griffeth, is an assistant coach with the Utes.

The couple has two daughters, Rae and Blakely.

