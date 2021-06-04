100 days of Kansas City-area Olympians: Doug Lytle, pole vault

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Doug Lytle was born in Kansas City, Missouri, and became arguably the greatest pole vaulter in Kansas State University history.

After his senior season with the Wildcats, Lytle finished sixth in the pole vault at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

During his college career, Lytle won the NCAA indoor championship in the pole vault in 1982, clearing 17 feet, 9 3/4 inches.

That mark remained the K-State indoor pole vault record until Gardner-Edgerton graduate Kyle Wait broke it at the 2014 Big 12 Championships (17 feet, 10 1/2 inches).

Lytle earned All-American honors three more times in pole vault — finishing third at the 1981 indoor championships and finishing second in both 1981 and 1982 at the NCAA outdoor championships.

Lytle cleared 18-8 3/4 at the 1984 U.S. Olympic Trials, which remains the K-State outdoor track and field record.

He also was the 1981 Big Eight champion in the pole vault.

The Kansas City region has a deep, rich history with respect to the Olympic Games. As the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games approach with the Opening Ceremony scheduled for July 23, we will profile an athlete with ties to Kansas City, Missouri or Kansas each day.