100 days of Kansas City-area Olympians: Christie Ambrosi, softball

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Christie Ambrosi played left field for the gold medal-winning U.S. softball team at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Ambrosi, 44, a Blue Valley Northwest graduate and Overland Park native, helped Team USA repeat as Olympic champions, but it wasn’t an easy path.

The U.S. finished fourth, claiming the final berth to the medal rounds, during pool play after finishing with a 4-3 record.

Ambrosi, who currently serves as the softball coach at Saginaw Valley State University , had a hit and an RBI against Australia during pool play.

During the semifinal round, the U.S. outlasted China in 10 innings before avenging a loss during pool play against Australia to reach the Olympic championship game against Japan — a 2-1 win in eight innings.

Ambrosi appeared in nine of Team USA’s 10 games, including all three during the medal rounds.

Prior to her Olympic championship experience, Ambrosi was an All-American and NCAA champion at UCLA. She also won gold medals at the 1995 WBSC Junior Women’s World Championship, 1997 and 1999 Pan-American Games and 1998 South Pacific Classic.

After her playing career and before becoming a college softball coach, Ambrosi owned and operated a softball academy and softball clinic in the Kansas City area.

