100 days of Kansas City-area Olympians: Maurice Mitchell, track

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Maurice Mitchell became a star at Raytown South and an NCAA champion at Florida State.

He capped a standout sprint career by making the semifinals in the 200-meter dash at the 2012 London Olympics.

Mitchell finished fourth in his heat in 20.56, missing the final by less than 0.2 seconds.

Anja Niedringhaus/AP United States' Maurice Mitchell leads Grenada's Joel Redhead in a men's 200-meter heat during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, London, Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2012.

He won his opening-round heat at the Olympics to reach the semifinal round.

During his high school career, Mitchell won eight state championships and set Missouri State High School Activities Association records in the 100 (10.42) and 200 20.96) in 2007.

Mitchell’s record in the 200 remains the fastest in Missouri state history .

With the Seminoles, Mitchell won three NCAA championships, 13 ACC titles and was chosen as the ACC Outdoor Performer of the Year for three straight years.

Mitchell won the 200 during the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field championships as a junior and senior. He also took first in the 400 relay as a junior.

Charlie Neibergall/ASSOCIATED PRESS Florida State's Maurice Mitchell (6) celebrates after winning the 200-meter dash at the NCAA college outdoor track and field championships, Saturday, June 11, 2011, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa.

—

The Kansas City region has a deep, rich history with respect to the Olympic Games. As the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games approach with the Opening Ceremony scheduled for July 23, we will profile an athlete with ties to Kansas City, Missouri or Kansas each day.