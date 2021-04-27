100 days of Kansas City-area Olympians: Jennifer Nichols, archery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jennifer Nichols shot her way to three consecutive Olympics Games.

Born in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1983, Nichols qualified for the 2004 Athens Olympics, 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Olympics in archery.

She finished as high as ninth during the 2004 Olympics Games in the individual competition and as high as sixth in the team competition at the 2012 Olympic Games.

Nichols tied the 12-arrow, single-round record on Aug. 12, 2008, during the opening round at the Beijing Games, scoring 114 points out of a possible 120.

Among other international experience, Nichols won the individual gold at the 2007 Pan-American, adding a team bronze medal at the meet.

She also took part in the 2003 gold-medal archery team at the 2003 Pan-American Games and later struck gold with a mixed team at the 2012 World Cup Final.

Nichols, a Texas A&M graduate, was a three-time All-American and three-time U.S. Intercollegiate Archery champion.

