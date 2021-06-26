100 days of Kansas City-area Olympians: Dennis McComak, archery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dennis McComak was a three-sport athlete growing up in Columbus, Kansas.

He was an All-Southeast Kansas Conference performer at wide receiver in football, played basketball and ran track.

But archery is what led him to the 1972 Munich Olympics.

McComak, a 1970 graduate of Columbus High, finished 11th in the men’s archery competition, totaling 2,398 points and missing a medal by 69 points.

One week later, at the World Field Archery Championships, McComak took second behind only fellow U.S. competitor and Olympic gold medalist John Williams.

McComak received a degree in biology from Pittsburg State and served in the U.S. Army, retiring as a lieutenant colonel after a career in intelligence.

He was inducted into the Columbus High School Sports Hall of Fame in 1999.

