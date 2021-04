KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Charles McGinnis rose to prominence as an All-American track and field star at the University of Wisconsin, but McGinnis was born Oct. 4, 1906, in Kansas City, Missouri.

He qualified for the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics in pole vault and the high jump.

McGinnis won a bronze medal in the pole vault with a mark of 13 feet.

He helped U.S. athletes sweep the podium in the event.

McGinnis also finished seventh in the high jump.