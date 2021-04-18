100 Days of Kansas City-area Olympians: Anna Seaton Huntington, rowing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A two-time Olympian, Anna Seaton Huntington was part of the U.S. women’s eights rowing team that finished sixth at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

Four years later, Seaton Huntington, who was born in Topeka, returned for the 1992 Barcelona Olympics paired with Stephanie Maxwell-Pierson in women’s coxless pairs, winning a bronze medal in her second Summer Games.

Seaton Huntington, a 14-time U.S. champion and five-time World Championships silver medalist, and Maxwell-Pierson briefly held the Olympic record after the semifinal round.

After her six-year career with the U.S. National Rowing Team, Seaton Huntington — a graduate of Harvard University with a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University — was part of the first all-women crew to compete for the America’s Cup sailing trophy in 1995.

She wrote a book about the experience, “Making Waves: The Inside Story of Managing and Motivating the First Women's Team to Compete for the America's Cup.”

Seaton Huntington has been inducted into three halls of fame — Harvard athletics, the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame and the National Rowing Foundation’s Hall of Fame.

The Kansas City region has a deep, rich history with respect to the Olympic Games. As the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games approach with the Opening Ceremony scheduled for July 23, we will profile an athlete with ties to Kansas City, Missouri or Kansas each day.