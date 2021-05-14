100 days of Kansas City-area Olympians: Nathaniel Semple, tennis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nathaniel Semple grew up in Liberty and attended William Jewell College before earning a medical degree at Washington University in St. Louis. He also did post-graduate studies in Germany and Paris.

After finishing school, he settled in St. Louis, where he competed in both singles and doubles tennis at the 1904 Olympic Games.

Semple went 1-1 in the single bracket and lost in the first round with partner Malcolm MacDonald in doubles.

As a physician, Semple specialized in ophthalmology. He died at age 36 due to complications from diabetes, leaving behind a wife, Margery, and two young sons, Robert and Hugh.

—

The Kansas City region has a deep, rich history with respect to the Olympic Games. As the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games approach with the Opening Ceremony scheduled for July 23, we will profile an athlete with ties to Kansas City, Missouri or Kansas each day.