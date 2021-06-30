100 days of Kansas City-area Olympians: Marc Thompson, cycling

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Marc Thompson, a Kansas City, Missouri, native, competed in the Olympics as a cyclist in 1976.

Thompson, who turned 68 on Sunday, competed in the 100-kilometer Team Time Trial at the 1976 Montreal Games.

The U.S. team — which also included John Howard, Wayne Stetina and Alan Kingsbery — finished 19th among 28 teams.

Thompson won the 1974 Tour of Kansas City , which Stetina went on to win in 1975 and 1976.

Thompson finished third in the 1975 U.S. National Road Race Championships and was part of the fourth-place U.S. team at the 1975 Pan American Games.

He retired from cycling in 1978 and focused instead on triathlons.

After finishing 72nd at the 1982 Ironman Triathlon World Championship , Thompson improved to fourth at the 1983 Ironman World Championships in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

The Kansas City region has a deep, rich history with respect to the Olympic Games. As the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games approach with the Opening Ceremony scheduled for July 23, we will profile an athlete with ties to Kansas City, Missouri or Kansas each day.