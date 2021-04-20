100 Days of Kansas City-area Olympians: Carl Schutte, cycling

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than a century ago, Carl Schutte won a pair of bronze medals as the top U.S. cyclist at the 1912 Stockholm Games.

Schutte — who was born in Kansas City, Missouri, but raced for the St. Louis Cycling Club — finished third in the men’s individual road race.

He also paced the U.S. team to a third-place finish as one of three riders to finish the 196-mile race in under 11 hours.

Schutte finished 74 seconds behind second place.

He came out of retirement at age 44 and reached the Olympic team trials final ahead of the 1932 Los Angeles Olympics.