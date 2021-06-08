100 days of Kansas City-area Olympians: Diamond Dixon, track

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Diamond Dixon sprinted to a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

Dixon, a graduate of the University of Kansas, competed in the early rounds of the 1,600-meter relay for the U.S. women’s track team.

She did not run in the medal race, but was awarded a gold medal for being part of the relay team.

The El Paso, Texas, native won the 400 meters in the 2012 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships. She finished third in the race at the 2012 and 2011 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

She won two straight Big 12 titles in the 400 as a junior and senior with the Jayhawks.

Dixon finished her KU career as a 14-time All-American.

