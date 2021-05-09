100 days of Kansas City-area Olympians: Elizabeth Wilde, track and field

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Born in Kansas City, Missouri, in 1913, Elizabeth Wilde was 18 years old when she finished sixth in the women’s 100-meter dash at the 1932 Los Angeles Olympics.

Wilde made the final and finished in 12.3 seconds.

She was eligible for the 400-meter relay, which won the gold in world-record time, but was not chosen to run on the four-women relay team.

Wilde, whose married name was Elizabeth Kinnard, returned to Kansas City as a teacher at Notre Dame de Sion after her Olympic career.

She finished third at the national AAU meet in 1932, which doubled as the Olympics qualifier, and again in 1939 in the 100.

Wilde finished second at the national AAU meet in 1933 in the 200 meters.

