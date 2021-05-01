100 days of Kansas City-area Olympians: Eric Mueller, rowing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two-time Olympian Eric Mueller won a silver medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

He was born in Kansas City, Missouri, before moving with his family to Wisconsin at a young age.

Mueller developed an affinity for rowing at the University of Wisconsin, competing with the Badgers’ varsity eight from 1991-93.

Two years after college, Mueller made the U.S. national team, competing in the men’s quadruple sculls.

Rowing with Tim Young, Brian Jamieson and Jason Gailes, Mueller won a surprising silver medal, finishing behind only Germany.

Mueller returned as a member of the men’s coxless fours for the 200 Sydney Olympics, finishing fifth in the medal round.

He remained part of the U.S. national team until 2002, winning a championship in the men’s eight at the 2002 World Cup and finishing third that same year in World Championships.

Mueller, who spent two stints as an assistant coach at Wisconsin, also won bronze medals in the men’s quadruple sculls at the 1996 World Cup and in the men’s eight at the 2000 World Cup.

