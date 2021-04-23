100 Days of Kansas City-area Olympians: Fay Moulton, track and field

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fay Moulton, a University of Kansas Athletics Hall of Famer and former Kansas State football coach, also won two Olympic medals.

Moulton, who ran in five events at the 1904 St. Louis Olympics, claimed the bronze medal in the 60-meter sprint. He also finished fourth in the 100 and 200 meters.

Two years later, Moulton, a two-year letterman on the Jayhawks football team in 1898-99, won silver in the 100 meters at the 1906 Intercalated Athens Games.

Moulton was a player-coach for K-State in 1900, leading the Wildcats to a 2-4 record in his only season. He went on to graduate from Yale Law School.

Moulton, a native of Marion, Kansas, eventually returned to Kansas City to practice law and work for his father’s investment firm.

The Kansas City region has a deep, rich history with respect to the Olympic Games. As the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games approach with the Opening Ceremony scheduled for July 23, we will profile an athlete with ties to Kansas City, Missouri or Kansas each day.