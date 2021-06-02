100 days of Kansas City-area Olympians: Amy Hastings-Cragg, track

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Amy Hastings was a three-time state champion at Leavenworth High School in the early 2000s.

She won the Kansas Class 6A 3,200 meters as a junior in 2001 and added a cross country title and second 3,200-meter crown as a senior in 2001-02.

She went on to be an NCAA and national champion, as well as a two-time Olympian.

Charlie Riedel/AP Amy Hastings reacts after the women's 10,000m finals at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Friday, June 22, 2012, in Eugene, Ore.

Hastings, whose married name is Amy Cragg, was a 10-time All-American for Arizona State – seven times in track and three times in cross country.

She won the 5,000 meters at the 2006 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Six years later, Hastings was determined to make the Olympics, and did just that in the 10,000 meters, winning the U.S. Olympic Trials and finishing 11th overall as the top North American runners during the 2012 London Games.

Charlie Riedel/AP Natosha Rogers, left to right, Shalane Flanagan and Amy Hastings compete in the women's 10,000m finals at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Friday, June 22, 2012, in Eugene, Ore.

By the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, Hastings had moved up to the marathon, winning the U.S. Olympic Trials in Los Angeles and going on to finish ninth overall in a field of 156 runners at the 2016 Olympics.

Additionally, Hastings snagged a bronze medal in the marathon at the 2017 World Championships in London and backed that up with another bronze at the 2018 Tokyo Marathon.

—

The Kansas City region has a deep, rich history with respect to the Olympic Games. As the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games approach with the Opening Ceremony scheduled for July 23, we will profile an athlete with ties to Kansas City, Missouri or Kansas each day.