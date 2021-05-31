100 days of Kansas City-area Olympians: Shawn Dulohery, shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A seven-time medalist at the World Shooting Championships, Shawn Dulohery narrowly missed a medal in men’s skeet at the 2004 Athens Games.

Dulohery — who was born in 1965 in Kansas City, Missouri, and grew up in Lee’s Summit — scored 147 points, which was only two behind the gold and silver medalists and tied for the third-highest total.

But he officially finished fifth after a shootoff.

Dulohery tied the world and Olympic record with a perfect round of 25 in the final.

He was stationed at the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit at Fort Benning, Georgia, at the time he competed in the Olympics.

Dulohery is a two-time team gold medalist in skeet at the World Championships (1997, 2009), claiming silver once (2002) and bronze twice (2001, 2007).

Individually, he won gold in 2001 and silver in 2003.

Dulohery, a 1988 graduate of Park University, and used to coach the Lindenwood University shotgun sports teams.

