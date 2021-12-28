KU basketball to play Nevada after Harvard game canceled

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Kansas men's basketball team will host Nevada on Dec. 29 at Allen Fieldhouse at Lawrence, Kansas, after the team's previously scheduled game to play Harvard was canceled .

The Jayhawks' game against Harvard was canceled due to "combination of injuries and positive COVID-19 tests within the Crimson program," according to a news release.

Nevada's initially scheduled game for Dec. 29 against San Jose State was postponed due to COVID concerns at San Jose State.

Tickets for the canceled Kansas vs Harvard game will be valid for admission at the game against Nevada.

The team's Dec. 21 game against Colorado was canceled. The Jayhawks last played Dec. 18.

Kansas is entering the game 9-1 while Nevada currently sits at 6-4 this season.

Both teams are on a streak of five consecutive games won.

The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.